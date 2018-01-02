Fire destroys 1 home, damages another in Natchitoches Parish

According to Natchitoches Parish, one home is destroyed in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews got the call just after 12:05 p.m. to the 7500 block of La. Hwy 6 east of Robeline.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts #6 and #7 along with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS remain at the scene.

One of the homes owned by 66-year-old Roosevelt Davenport was completely destroyed.

According to his daughter, Nicole Washington, Davenport climbed from his window. He received burns and cuts and was treated at the scene. He refused to go to the hospital.

The adjacent residence received minor-moderate smoke and fire damage as a result of the Davenport fire.

