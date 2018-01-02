School zone in Marshall, Texas to change hours

Marshall Police Department is reminding residents that a school zone is extending its hours beginning next week.

The school zone, located near Travis Elementary and Marshall Christian Academy on South Washington Street, will begin now at 7 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. on school days.

Officers remind that the school zone signs do not flash, and only the times have changed.

Officers will patrol the area frequently, not only during heavy school hours but while students are at school.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.