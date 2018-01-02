Public forum to be held for Natchitoches Sports & Recreation Park

A public forum will be held on Jan. 8 in Natchitoches for a discussion on the Natchitoches Sports & Recreation Park.

The Forum will begin at 4:30 p.m. until the start of the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m., and will resume at the conclusion of the City Council meeting until 6:30 p.m. at the Natchitoches Arts Council building located at 716 Second Street.

The City of Natchitoches encourages all residents, business owners, special interest groups and any other interested parties to attend the public forum, according to a news release.

The park will be a multi-use sports complex designed for baseball, softball, football and soccer. The park is planned to have educational walking and biking trails through the naturally wooded area surrounding the park.

Pavilions, ponds, designed with fishing in mind will be located in the park.

The park will also provide a location for Northwestern State University to collegiate sporting events.

