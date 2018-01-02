2 Bossier roads closed for bridge, drainage system repairs

Work is set to begin Jan. 2 on a small bridge about a mile east of Sligo at Caplis Sligo roads in Bossier Parish. Those repairs mean part of Sligo Road again will be closed to traffic.

Work is set to begin Jan. 2 on a small bridge about a mile east of Sligo at Caplis Sligo roads in Bossier Parish. Those repairs mean part of Sligo Road again will be closed to traffic.

Bossier Police Jury highway crew members prepare to set a support beam on the first of two Sligo Road bridges being repaired. That span is back open to traffic. The other will close for repairs Jan. 2. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Bossier Police Jury highway crew members prepare to set a support beam on the first of two Sligo Road bridges being repaired. That span is back open to traffic. The other will close for repairs Jan. 2. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Travel advisory: Bridgework to again close part of Sligo Road

Travel advisory: Bridgework to again close part of Sligo Road

A pair of south Bossier Parish roads will be closed until Tuesday, January 9 while repairs are made to a bridge and drainage system.

Sligo Road will be closed while police jury highway department workers complete repairs to a bridge about a mile east of Caplis Sligo Road near Olde Oakes golf course and Mayflower Road.

Parish officials say the bridge should be finished by the end of the week, weather permitting.

Fairview Point Road is also closed while contractors make repairs to culverts damaged during the massive flooding of 2016.

Work is being done on the drainage system located west of Parish Camp Road.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds are being used to make the repairs.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.