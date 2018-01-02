Non-profits working to help homeless during freezing temperatures

Holy Cross Hope House is just one of several non-profits doing what they can to help people escape the cold (Source: KSLA)

A Shreveport church is working to help keep those less fortunate warm as temperatures drop in the ArkLaTex.

Holy Cross Hope House is a non-profit day shelter that does not have the resources to let people stay overnight, but they're doing what they can to help.

Donne Earnest says she and other workers are opening the doors early so those without a home can escape the cold.

"We also will keep our doors open later in the afternoon if the temperatures stay above freezing," said Earnest.

Earnest says she started a group called FrontLine so she and other non-profits like The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission and Hope Connections can work together.

"We get several items donated here, but we have no storage. So we will give them to other places that can use them and help those here get connected with overnight shelters if they need a place to stay," said Earnest.

There is also a local pastor who is working to keep people warm day or night.

"I have partnered with Elder George Costic. He keeps several blankets with him and we put up signs with his cell number on there so that people know if they don't have a blanket that night, they can call him and he's gone out at one or two in the morning to give blankets to those who need them," said Earnest.

Other non-profits like The Salvation Army in Shreveport are also taking in homeless at night who are trying to escape the cold.

