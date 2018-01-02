LA AG, Congressman Johnson release literature on religious expression in schools

A guide from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Congressman Mike Johnson lists information on providing information on religious expression in schools.

"Despite court ruling after court ruling affirming our constitutional rights of freedom of speech and expression, there remains confusion on the practical application of those rights in public schools," said General Landry, in a news release. "So Congressman Johnson and I have put this publication together to help answer some of the most frequently asked questions and misconceptions about the law in this area."

The pamphlet titled, "Louisiana Student Rights Review" answers basic questions about religious freedoms in schools. It is fifteen pages long and answers such questions as:

Can students pray at school?

Can students express their religious beliefs in classroom discussions and school assignments?

Can students advertise their religious activities at school?

Can students read and/or distribute religious materials at school?

"We hope this publication helps all citizens better understand religious liberty because too many people have unfortunately been misled into believing schools must be religion-free zones," concluded General Landry. "The truth is our First Amendment rights are not surrendered at the schoolhouse door."

Hard copies of the publication will be mailed to all school superintendents throughout Louisiana. "Louisiana Student Rights Review" can be downloaded here or viewed below.

