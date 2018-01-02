These tips could help you stick to your New Year's resolution

The hardest part about sticking to your New Year's resolution could be just walking through the door. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Following through with New Year's resolution can be daunting, especially when it comes to getting into the gym and dieting.

For many years, living a healthier life has been one of the most popular resolutions.

The problem is many people try to do too much too soon, trainers say.

Mike Bye, a personal trainer at Planet Fitness on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, says many people put too much pressure on themselves on Jan. 1.

"If you start your resolution in January and you start to slip by February, are you going to wait until next year to try again? No.

Just take your time and always be working toward a goal."

Another important step is eating right.

Without that, Bye said, people won't get to see those results in the gym.

"This is a life. It's your new life. You won't see the results by next week. This is just what you do now," he added.

And contacting a trainer to show the proper way to do exercises is the key because not using proper form can do more harm than good, Bye said.

