Train crash closes Highway 1 at Highway 2 south of Vivian

A part of Highway 1 just south of Vivian was closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train on Tuesday morning.

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies say just after 7:15 a.m. the driver of the 18-wheeler entered a private crossing at 14800 Hwy. 1 South on his way to Superior Tie and Timber.

The driver was unable to clear the tracks before the northbound Kansas City Southern train approached and struck the rear of the trailer, according to the sheriff's office.

No injuries were reported and no one was cited in the incident.

Dispatch also said there was no hazmat situation.

A Kansas City Southern representative issued this statement:

At approximately 7:15 a.m. today, an eastbound 18-wheeler collided with a northbound KCS train at the Superior Tie & Timber crossing near Vivian, La. At this time, no injuries to the driver or train crew have been reported. No rail cars derailed. The truck’s freight is on the ground, but is not hazardous. The incident is under investigation.

The truck was hauling sand, and the train cars were empty, according to the sheriff's office.

Because this was a private crossing, traffic was not impacted.

Units from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Fire District 7 and North Caddo Medical center responded to the crash.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.