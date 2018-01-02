Hard Freeze Warning, Wind Chill advisory issued

SINGLE DIGIT WIND CHILLS: Make sure to bundle up this morning! You're going to need more than just a winter coat this morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Hard Freeze Warning and a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning for the entire area.

Temperatures are in the teens and 20s, while wind chills are in the single digits and teens Tuesday morning.

It will be so cold, people are going to need more than just a winter coat. They will want to wear as many layers as possible and cover up as much as exposed skin as possible.

Despite a fair amount of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to warm above freezing in the afternoon across a good chunk of the area. Highs will be range from the upper 20s to the mid-30s.

Wind chills will be in the 20s Tuesday afternoon. The air is also very dry, so chapstick and hand lotion will probably need to be added to the checklist.

Temperatures will tumble into the teens Tuesday night, so another hard freeze is expected. The entire area will once again be under a Hard Freeze Warning tonight. Make sure to protect the 4 P's: people, pets, pipes and plants.

The wind is expected to be light, so the wind chill factor won't be much of a problem.

