Caddo commission to discuss Sunday alcohol sales

The Caddo Parish Commission will ring in the new year on Tuesday with a work session to discuss Sunday alcohol sales.

The Parish currently does not allow businesses to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Currently, in Caddo, only restaurants that sell food can sell liquor on Sundays.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson says he believes expanding the measure to businesses outside of the city of Shreveport would provide an equal opportunity when it comes to Sunday sales.

"When you have these ordinances come up within the city limits, and they are not consistent with what's in the parish, then it hurts those businesses in the parish," said Johnson back in December. "So, we wanted to make it consistent and not have people leave to go over the state line or leave and come inside the city limits to buy it."

The city council voted to allow Sunday sales back in October.

