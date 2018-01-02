Travel advisory: Bridgework to again close part of Sligo Road

Bossier Police Jury highway crew members prepare to set a support beam on the first of two Sligo Road bridges being repaired. That span is back open to traffic. The other will close for repairs Jan. 2. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Work is set to begin Tuesday on a small bridge about a mile east of Sligo at Caplis Sligo roads in Bossier Parish.

Those repairs mean part of Sligo Road again will be closed to traffic.

Crews expect to complete the work by Jan. 9 if the weather permits.

The road closure is the second in recent history impacting Sligo Road.

Bossier Police Jury highway department workers completed repairs Saturday afternoon to a span 2.5 miles west of Louisiana Highway 157.

A rock surface now is in place on that bridge.

So parish officials are urging motorists to use caution while crossing the structure.

