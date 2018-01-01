Workers tough out the brutal cold in Texarkana

Other people battled the cold not for pleasure but for work. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The year 2018 came in with a blast of cold air causing many people to stay inside, but there were those who braved the weather out of necessity and for pleasure.

With a ladder and water hose, a Texarkana businessman Ronny Lindsey sprayed water on his store sign overnight to create what he calls pop sickles.

“I just wanted to let some kids come and have some fun and have some pop sickles let my grandkids come up here and break them a piece off and stick them in kool-aid and eat them and slide around and have fun,” said Lindsey.

His business is located in the 2000 block of Stateline Avenue.

Other people battled the cold not for pleasure but for work.

When workers with Waste Management began their day, the wind chill in Texarkana was around 3 degrees.

They said it was brutally cold, but they were prepared for the elements.

“All we can do is keep on warm clothes and try to stay working hard,” said Aaron Jones, worker at Waste Management.

“Just wear a whole bunch of clothes and everything just get suited up when it gets cold. That is how we deal with it keep the motivation going, keep the body heat up,” said Waste Management worker Fergus Washington.

But for those having work outside, things will not get better over the next few days. The overnight low in Texarkana Monday night is around 10-12 degrees.

“It is kind of brutal and everything but ain’t nothing to it just go out there. It’s a mind thing, that’s all,” said Washington.

