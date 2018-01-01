New restaurants, elections, and controversies ahead in 2018

Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
The twins were born early, just in time to become the county’s last baby of 2017 and first baby of 2018.More >>
The twins were born early, just in time to become the county’s last baby of 2017 and first baby of 2018.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
Hoda Kotb's temporary replacement after Lauer's firing is now permanent.More >>
Hoda Kotb's temporary replacement after Lauer's firing is now permanent.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.More >>
The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.More >>
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.More >>