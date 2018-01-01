It's a boy! It's a girl! Meet 2 new Ark-La-Tex residents

Penelope Rose Lane, daughter of Shreveporters Alanna Cordaro and Mayson Lane, was born at 4:34 a.m. New Year's Day. She weighed in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 18.25 inches long. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Two of the Ark-La-Tex's newest residents arrived within hours of the new year.

Ja'Kyler Collins was born at 1:22 a.m. Monday at Christus St. Michael Health Center in Texarkana, Texas.

He weighed in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18.25 inches long.

Ja'Kyler is the son of Texarkana, Texas, residents Roy and Keoishia Collins The couple have three other children.

A Shreveport couple also greeted the new year with a newborn.

Penelope Rose Lane was born at 4:34 a.m. Monday at Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health in Shreveport.

She weighed in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces and also measured 18.25 inches long.

Penelope Rose is the daughter of Alanna Cordaro and Mayson Lane.

