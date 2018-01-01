Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police are searching for the man who held up a convenience store early Monday morning.

Police got an armed robbery call about 4 a.m. from the Circle K at the corner of Youree Drive and Stratmoor Drive.

An employee told police the robber was loitering outside the store before coming in and holding it up.

Police say the gunman got away with some money then ran off.

He was wearing a navy jacket, Addidas pants and a black mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

