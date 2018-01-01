Shreveport family's home riddled with bullets

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a family's home was riddled with bullets early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of East 66th Street.

A man told police he had just arrived home when multiple shots were fired from outside the house.

A woman and two young children were also inside with the man, according to police. No one was hit or injured in the shooting.

Police say they found 26 shell casings outside of the house.

No arrests have been made in the case.

