Man shot while walking to car

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man is recovering after being shot in the leg while walking to his car early Sunday morning. 

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Virginia Avenue in the Morningside neighborhood. 

A man told police he was walking to his car when he heard gunshots and was hit in the right leg.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

