Caddo Parish home engulfed in flames

Caddo Parish Fire District 1 firefighters are working to put of a blaze that fully engulfed a home early New Year's day in the 1200 block of of Pine Island Road in Caddo Parish near Cross Lake. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Caddo Parish Fire District 1 firefighters are working to put out a blaze that fully engulfed a home early New Year's day.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pine Island Road in Caddo Parish near Cross Lake.

When firefighters arrived they reported that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The house appears to be a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.