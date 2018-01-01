Man shot, robbed at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man says he was shot during an armed robbery early New Years day.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Paige Road and Interstate 220.

The man told police he was in his vehicle stopped near the intersection when two men jumped in with at least one gun and demanded the man's cell phone and money.

The men reportedly hit the victim in the head and they got into a struggle over the weapon. That's when police say the man was shot in the leg.

The gunmen reportedly got away in a dark-colored vehicle with the victim's cell phone and money.

One of the gunmen was described as wearing a dark color shirt and dreads. The other was described as wearing a yellow shirt.

The man told police he then drove to his home on Linda Street and called 911. He was taken to University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This was one of 3 shootings reported for early New Years day.

