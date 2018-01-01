Man shot in leg at Shreveport apartment complex

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police say a man was shot in the leg at Willow Trace Apartments on Pines Road between St. Andrews Circle and Quail Ridge Drive. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man was shot in the leg at a Shreveport apartment complex early New Year's Day.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments in the 8100 block of Pines Road.

The man told police he was getting out of his vehicle when he heard someone call his name. He then says he took off running and was shot in the leg.

Police say the man was taken to University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police he did not see who shot him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

This was one of three shootings reported early New Year's Day.

First responders also picked up another man just before 2 a.m. on Linda Street, between Bryan Circle and Gorton Road. The man told police he had been shot in the while in a vehicle driving somewhere along I-220.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.