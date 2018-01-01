SPD: Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound to the face

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A woman showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face early Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face early Monday morning.

Officers were sent to Willis-Knighton North on Greenwood Road a little after 2 a.m.

The man told police he was stopped on Jewella Avenue at Midway Street when someone started firing shots towards him.

He was shot in the face and drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

This was one of 3 shootings reported for early New Year's Day.

First responders also picked up another man just before 2 a.m. on Linda Street, between Bryan Circle and Gorton Road. The man told police he had been shot in the while in a vehicle driving somewhere along I-220.

