The new year means new laws.

In Louisiana, teenagers taking driver's education will get instructed in "appropriate driver conduct" if they are pulled over by a law officer.

Arkansas no longer will levy income tax on military retirement and survivor benefits.

Arkansas law now also requires seat belts on any school bus purchased or leased in the state.

And Texas tow lots and garages now are unable to start charging a daily storage fee until 24 hours after the vehicle is towed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.