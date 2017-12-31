Woman gives birth to her grandson

Kross Allen Jones, of Texarkana, Ark., weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces when his grandmother gave birth to him the afternoon of Dec. 30. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Patty Resecker (left), of Texarkana, Ark., with her newborn grandson Kross Allen Jones and her daughter-in law Kayla Jones, also of Texarkana, Ark. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Meet Kross Allen Jones.

His grandmother gave birth to him Saturday afternoon at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

The son of Cody and Kayla Jones, of Texarkana, Ark., weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

When Kayla Jones was unable to carry a child through pregnancy, her mother-in-law Patty Resecker decided to act as a surrogate.

Kayla Jones said Baby Kross is doing well.

