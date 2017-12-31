2-vehicle collision kills woman, infant son; seriously hurts man

A Marion County, Texas, man also was seriously hurt in the collision of a 2009 Nissan Sentra and a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500. (Source: Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal)

A Harrison County, Texas, woman and an infant were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that also seriously hurt a Marion County, Texas, man.

It happened about 3:20 p.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 2208 near Longview in Harrison County, Texas.

The investigation thus far indicates that 19-year-old Jessica Marie Click, of Hallsville, Texas, was driving 2009 Nissan Sentra north on FM 2208 when it crossed into the southbound lane, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

The front left of the Nissan struck the front left of southbound 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 being driven by 24-year-old Christopher Brain Derr, of Jefferson, Texas.

Click was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she was pronounced dead.

An 11-month-old boy who was in the car with Click was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

Derr was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd for treatment of serious injuries.

The preliminary accident report shows all three were properly restrained in their vehicles, Texas DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark said.

