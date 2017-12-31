Vehicle rolls over on Buncombe

Caddo authorities are investigating a one-vehicle rollover accident.

The wreck happened at 8:13 p.m. Sunday at Buncombe at Simpson roads, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

There's no immediate word about whether anyone was hurt and, if so, the extent of their injuries.

Responding to the major wreck were three units each from Caddo Fire District 3 and the Caddo Sheriff's Office.

