Sabine Parish authorities seek leads in slayings of 2 women

A hunter discovered the remains of 23-year-old Pamela Miller, of Leesville, on Nov. 24, 1989, in a remote area along Louisiana Highway 118 in Sabine Parish. (Source: Many Police Department)

Authorities put together this sketch of the person suspected of fatally shooting Millie Lambert and wounding her husband Jan. 26, 2008. The intruder wore a hoodie and could not definitely be identified as a male or female. (Source: Many Police Department)

Sabine authorities are looking for new leads in their investigations into the slayings of two women, one 10 years ago and the other in 1989.

Mildred Lambert, 70, died when she was shot in her head Jan. 26, 2008, in her home of the 200 block of Trinidad Drive in Noble. Her husband also was wounded.

Investigators found evidence that suggests someone used a plastic 5-gallon bucket to climb into a bedroom window after taking off the screen and cutting down the blinds, says a post on Many Police Department's Facebook page.

Larry Lambert told paramedics he was in the living room when he heard a pop from the kitchen. When he went to investigate, he confronted an intruder who shot him in the upper chest area.

Larry Lambert helped investigators compile a sketch of the intruder.

But that person was wearing a hoodie and could not definitely be identified as a male or female.

Authorities also have yet to locate the gun used in the shootings.

Meantime, investigators also are looking for new information about the slaying of a Leesville woman found dead in Sabine Parish.

Pamela Miller's family reported the 23-year-old as missing May 30, 1989, after she went to Instant Replay Lounge in Leesville but failed to return home.

She may have been seen the night of May 29, 1989, using a pay phone at Leebo’s on Louisiana Highway 28, says a post on Many Police Department's Facebook page.

Miller then is believed to have been in the area of Louisiana Highway 117 at Gill Hunt Road in Leesville about 11:30 p.m the same date.

Her vehicle was found May 30, 1989.

A hunter discovered her remains Nov. 24, 1989, in a remote area along Louisiana Highway 118 in Sabine Parish.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.