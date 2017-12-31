Police reshare family's plea for help learning what happened to missing Sabine Parish man

On August 7, Stacie McCullough said goodbye to her husband Shannon as he was heading out the door to search for a job in Zwolle.

On August 7, Stacie McCullough said goodbye to her husband Shannon as he was heading out the door to search for a job in Zwolle.

Many police are looking for a missing man they say hasn't been seen since Friday, August 7.

Shannon McCullough, 39, of Sabine Parish, last was seen driving a 2001 white Mitsubishi Montero Sport, like the one shown here, with a sticker on the back that reads "In memory of Josh Miller." (Sources: Many Police Department, the McCullough family)

Police in Many are resharing a family's plea for help learning what became of a Sabine Parish man who disappeared nearly 2.5 years ago.

Shannon McCullough was 39 years old when he went missing in August 2015.

Family members think he is the victim of foul play.

"All we want is two things, one, where is his remains, two, who actually killed him!" says a post on the Many Police Department's Facebook page.

McCullough last was seen when he headed out the door Aug. 7, 2015, to search for a job in Zwolle.

"There's no way he would just walk out and go," his wife of 16 years told KSLA News 12.

"It's like he disappeared in thin air. Just nothing," Stacie McCullough said.

At the time of his disappearance, police said, McCullough was driving a 2001 white Mitsubishi Montero Sport that had a sticker on the back that reads "In memory of Josh Miller."

Nearly three weeks after he went missing, a bench warrant was issued for Shannon McCullough's arrest because he failed to show up in court for an ongoing bench trial for his alleged role in an aggravated second-degree battery that happened the previous year.

