Duck hunter drowns during morning outing on Caddo Lake

Caddo sheriff's deputies retrieved the duck hunter's body from Caddo Lake about noon Dec. 31. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A duck hunter drowned the morning of Dec. 31 on Caddo Lake in the Plum Point and Ferry Lake area just west of Oil City. (Source: Google Maps)

A duck hunter drowned Sunday on Caddo Lake.

Barney Burk, 56, of Oil City, went out about 5 a.m. to the Plum Point and Ferry Lake area just west of Oil City, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

When he failed to return home after a couple hours as usual, his wife went out in search of him and found his boat was not in the boat house, said Caddo sheriff's Lt. Donna Jackson, head of the Caddo Sheriff's Office marine patrol.

She then called friends and the Sheriff's Office.

A duck hunter in a blind near Burk's blind found his body in the water, Jackson said.

Caddo authorities got the call to Ferry Lake Road between Pearson Lane and Plum Point Road at 11:03 a.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The Sheriff's Office marine patrol retrieved Burk's body from the lake about noon, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.

But the water was too rough for authorities to find his boat, she added.

Deputies plan to go back out on the lake Monday morning to search for the boat.

Preliminary indications are that the drowning was accidental; authorities are awaiting results of an autopsy to make a final determination, Jackson said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.