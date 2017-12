Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday evening.

Police got the call just after 10 p.m. to the 900 block of Beauregard Drive. That's in the Barton Drive Manor housing project.

Officers at the scene that the victim was critically wounded by a gunshot to the chest.

Several witnesses are being interviewed at this time. Police say they do have a suspect in mind.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.