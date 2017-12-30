Many PD warns against shooting guns into the air on New Year's Eve

As a general warning to residents, Many Police Department is warning against shooting guns into the air.

"...law enforcement officers want to remind the public to be aware of the basic law of physics and the annual misguided tradition of shooting guns in the air," reads a Facebook post.

The post goes on to read that when shots are fired in the air, bullets can return to the ground at speeds over than 200 feet per second.

"It’s a crime and you can kill someone," the post reads. "One can be charged with careless discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment or worse. Please have the foresight to lock your arms away on New Year’s Eve. If you are having a party, you do not want to have a drunk guy with a gun in his hands. It’s a horrible formula for a terrible tragedy."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.