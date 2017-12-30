SPD: 1 in custody following stabbing

This booking photo of Leon D. Stevenson is from May 2017 (Source: SPD)

After recovering from a stabbing on Saturday afternoon, a man will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Leon D. Stevenson, 29, is charged with felony domestic abuse battery, simple criminal property damage. He was also brought up on a Shreveport Police Department warrant for telephone harassment, and a fugitive warrant out of Caddo Parish, according to a news release.

Just before noon, Shreveport police got a call to the 6300 block of Tulsa Avenue regarding a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found Stevenson with a stab wound just below his right shoulder. He was sent to University Health with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers quickly learned that the stabbing happened on Range Lane and Stevenson then fled to Tulsa Avenue.

Detectives with the SPD Violent Crimes and SPD Domestic Violence Unit were able to determine through investigating and witness statements that Stevenson was the aggressor in the incident, and the victim was protecting herself from Stevenson attacking her.

