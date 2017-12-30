Don't forget about Lyft on New Year's Eve

You can order a Lyft driver to come pick you up in minutes by using the Lyft App on your mobile phone. (Source: KSLA)

As law enforcement agencies get ready to take to the streets this weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road — Lyft drivers will also be there to get you home safely.

Jennifer Edwards is a P.E. teacher and part-time Lyft driver in Shreveport who says she's ready for the busiest weekend of the year.

"I think we'll have a lot more rides and a lot more drivers will be out too because it's a big night — A "Prime Time" night," Edwards said.

Prime Time means the rates for rides will go up during the peak party hours, but it's a small price to pay rather than risking your life.

"If you go out and you're thinking about drinking or I've driven people to and from work, just call us. It's a lot cheaper for a Lyft Driver than a life or a DWI," Edwards said.

"We are looking forward to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient transportation on New Year’s Eve and are doing everything we can to ensure there are enough drivers available for those using Lyft to move around on this busy night. Lyft's dynamic pricing allows us to maximize the number of rides available for passengers by incentivizing drivers to get on the road when demand is high," said Lyft Communications Manager Campbell Matthews.

