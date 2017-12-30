Sobriety checkpoint planned in Bossier Parish Saturday night

A sobriety checkpoint will be held Saturday evening starting at 10 p.m. and run into Sunday morning. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Plan on going out for the last weekend in 2017? Well, you might want to start planning ahead for a ride because Bossier deputies will be out keeping the streets safe.

A sobriety checkpoint will be held Saturday evening starting at 10 p.m. and run into Sunday morning.

The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and removed impaired drivers from the road before they cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police will be assisting with the checkpoints.

The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.

