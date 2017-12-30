Deputies seek driver and vehicle involved in hit & run

The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash is a silver Chevrolet extended-cab pickup truck with chrome wheels. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Natchitoches deputies are asking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a hit and run crash.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office says the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash is a silver Chevrolet extended-cab pickup truck with chrome wheels.

Detectives say no injuries were involved in the hit and run crash.

Anybody with information about the vehicle or the driver please call Chief Investigator Greg Dunn at 318-357-7832.

