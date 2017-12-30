Gunman robs Circle K in Shreveport Friday night

Shreveport police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight at the Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

Police say a man walked into the store demanding money from the clerk.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

There is no description of the reported gunman at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

