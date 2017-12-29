Interstate 220 reopened after debris cleared from roadway

Interstate 220 is open again after several vehicles were damaged following an incident where household items were scattered in the roadway on Friday evening.

Crews got the call to a minor accident just before 8 p.m., however, on the way Shreveport police noticed a sofa in the roadway at Interstate 220 at Interstate 20 westbound, according to officers on scene.

About 300 yards of the roadway was covered in debris.

Police and Shreveport firefighters worked to clear the roadways of debris.

