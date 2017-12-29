E-Z Mart CEO speaks on sale to GPM Investments

A family-owned convenience store chain based here in the Ark-La-Tex is on its way becoming part of one of the largest convenience store chains in the nation.

The E-Z Mart Brand began in 1970 by Jim Yates and has grown to over 200 stores in the four states area. This week it was announced the business is being sold to GPM Investments based in Virginia.

"It's very hard to come to this decision this is part of our life," said E-Z Mart Stores CEO Sonja Yates Hubbard, the daughter of Jim Yates.

Hubbard said the sell should be completed during the first part of 2018.

"Essentially the customers will probably never know the difference the stores will remain branded E-Z Mart as all the signage within and on the exterior of the stores," Hubbard said.

The proposed sale will make E-Z mart part of the 6th largest privately owned convenient store chain in the nation. Right now there are 2200 employees with E-Z Mart and CEO Hubbard said those jobs are safe.

"We made an arrangement where they agreed to offer essentially all employees a position equal to or greater than their current pay and benefits," Hubbard said. "That is something that gave us as a family and a business a lot of comfort."

Hubbard said as part of the negotiation the selling price for the E-Z-Mart brand remains confidential.

She said although the ownership will change the service E-Z Mart is known for will remain.

"They [GPM Investments] are committed to our tagline of making life easier for you," Hubbard said.

