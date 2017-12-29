Hope, AR police searching for suspect involved in multiple offenses

Hope police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a series of recent instances of robbery, burglary and assaults over the last few weeks.

Police are searching for a 6' foot tall, thin man, according to a news release from Hope Police Department. He typically wears dark clothing and something to obscure his face. Age is unknown.

All incidents have happened east of N. Hazel Street within a few blocks of E. Third Street and west of Bonner Street.

Police ask that residents are caution around these areas and please call 911 if anyone suspicious is noticed.

The suspect is accused of stealing over $1000 over the past few weeks.

Anyone with any possible information should contact Detective Green at 870-722-2563 or email egreen@hopearkansas.net.

