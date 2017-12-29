New Year's Eve events in Shreveport-Bossier

Ringing in the New Year is a time full of celebration and cheer.

That’s why KSLA made a list of events happening in Shreveport-Bossier area to celebrate the end of 2017:

Sci-Port’s New Year’s Eve Party:

820 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport

All-inclusive tickets $125 person or $200 per couple

Time: 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Live entertainment, open bar, DJ, dancing in the planetarium, fireworks and more.

3rd annual Clink at the Remington Suite Hotel

220 Travis St, Shreveport

General Admission: $40

Live music: Southern Roots Band and DJ Jay Whately

Carnival acts, midnight champagne, and more.

New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

8000 E. Texas St, Bossier City

The fun begins at 8 p.m.

No cover

Live music: Miss Used and DJ Love

Ring on Spring, at formerly known Shreveport' Historic Auto Museum

601 Spring St, Shreveport

Times: 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Food, cash bar and midnight champagne

VIP admission: private lounge, parking pass, private whiskey or wine, a prosecco bar and a New Year’s Eve dinner

Rock the Clock New Year’s Eve Celebration

421 Texas in Shreveport

Doors open at 9 .m.

Must be 21 or older

Live band and GoDeejay Robreal

RSVP to 318-550-8235

Frankie says Relax, It’s Almost 2018, Flying Heart Brewery

700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Kicking off at 9:30 p.m.

Live music: The Ramer Gentry Band

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Diamond Jacks Casino

711 Diamond Jacks Blvd, Bossier City

Starting at 9 p.m.

Event is free

Live music and champagne toast at midnight

If you know of an event that's not here, send us an email at ksla@ksla.com or send us a direct message through Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.