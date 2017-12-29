New Year's Eve events in Shreveport-Bossier - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

New Year's Eve events in Shreveport-Bossier

Ringing in the New Year is a time full of celebration and cheer.

That’s why KSLA made a list of events happening in Shreveport-Bossier area to celebrate the end of 2017:

Sci-Port’s New Year’s Eve Party:

  • 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport
  • All-inclusive tickets $125 person or $200 per couple
  • Time: 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
  • Live entertainment, open bar, DJ, dancing in the planetarium, fireworks and more.

3rd annual Clink at the Remington Suite Hotel

  • 220 Travis St, Shreveport
  • General Admission: $40
  • Live music: Southern Roots Band and DJ Jay Whately
  • Carnival acts, midnight champagne, and more.

New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

  • 8000 E. Texas St, Bossier City
  • The fun begins at 8 p.m.
  • No cover
  • Live music: Miss Used and DJ Love

Ring on Spring, at formerly known Shreveport' Historic Auto Museum

  • 601 Spring St, Shreveport
  • Times: 6 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Food, cash bar and midnight champagne
  • VIP admission: private lounge, parking pass, private whiskey or wine, a prosecco bar and a New Year’s Eve dinner

Rock the Clock New Year’s Eve Celebration 

  • 421 Texas in Shreveport
  • Doors open at 9 .m.
  • Must be 21 or older
  • Live band and GoDeejay Robreal
  • RSVP to 318-550-8235

Frankie says Relax, It’s Almost 2018, Flying Heart Brewery

  • 700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City
  • Kicking off at 9:30 p.m.
  • Live music: The Ramer Gentry Band

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Diamond Jacks Casino

  • 711 Diamond Jacks Blvd, Bossier City
  • Starting at 9 p.m.
  • Event is free
  • Live music and champagne toast at midnight

If you know of an event that's not here, send us an email at ksla@ksla.com or send us a direct message through Facebook

