New Year's Eve events in Shreveport-Bossier

Ringing in the New Year is a time full of celebration and cheer.
That’s why KSLA made a list of events happening in Shreveport-Bossier area to celebrate the end of 2017:
Sci-Port’s New Year’s Eve Party:
3rd annual Clink at the Remington Suite Hotel
New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs
Ring on Spring, at formerly known Shreveport' Historic Auto Museum
Rock the Clock New Year’s Eve Celebration
Frankie says Relax, It’s Almost 2018, Flying Heart Brewery
New Year’s Eve Celebration, Diamond Jacks Casino
If you know of an event that's not here, send us an email at ksla@ksla.com or send us a direct message through Facebook.
