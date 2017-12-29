Saints looking to clinch NFC South Division title

The New Orleans Saints are looking to clinch the number one spot in their division with an important Sunday afternoon game.

They must win their regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hold off the Carolina Panthers and secure the NFC South Division title.

The Saints would win the head-to-head tiebreaker with Carolina since New Orleans swept the Panthers earlier this season.

If the 11-4 Saints defeat the 4-11 Buccaneers, they would clinch either the Nos. 3 or 4 seed in the playoffs.

The game is set to kickoff Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

