LSU vs. Notre Dame in Citrus Bowl preview

A matchup between two heavyweights will be facing off in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers are looking to take down the No. 14 ranked Notre Dame in Orlando, FL.

Dating back to 1970, the Tigers’ record against the Fighting Irish is 5-6, including the most recent game resulting in a loss on Dec. 30, 2014.

LSU arrived in Orlando on Thursday to escape the chilly temperatures in south Louisiana.

Kickoff begins at noon.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.