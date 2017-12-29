3 in custody for attempted murder following Natchtioches shooting

Three people — including two teens — are behind bars following a shooting incident on Thursday.

Derrick Rainey, 22, and Jaterrion Rainey, 17 have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Both were sent to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

A 16-year old has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The juvenile has been placed in the WARE Youth Detention Center.

At 2 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 28, Natchitoches police got the call of a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Stella Street. No one was injured in that incident. However, a warrant was issued for the trio.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

