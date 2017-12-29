3 in custody for attempted murder following Natchtioches shootin - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

3 in custody for attempted murder following Natchtioches shooting

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Natchitoches Police Department) (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)
Derrick Rainey, 22 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department) Derrick Rainey, 22 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)
Jaterrion Rainey, 17 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department) Jaterrion Rainey, 17 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

Three people — including two teens — are behind bars following a shooting incident on Thursday.

Derrick Rainey, 22, and Jaterrion Rainey, 17 have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Both were sent to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

A 16-year old has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The juvenile has been placed in the WARE Youth Detention Center.

At 2 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 28, Natchitoches police got the call of a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Stella Street. No one was injured in that incident. However, a warrant was issued for the trio.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly