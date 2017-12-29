Tracking an Arctic blast, light wintry mix arriving New Year's Eve

By the start of 2018, the ArkLaTex could be renamed the ArcticTex.

An Arctic blast will arrive on New Year's Eve and will lead to some of the coldest weather in about 3-4 years. The cold weather will have the biggest impact on the area. However, this blast of cold air will come with a light wintry mix.

Right now, little to no ice or snow accumulations are expected. Even though no major weather hazards or travel issues are expected, slick spots on roadways will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Here's a closer look at what we're expecting with this next round of frigid air:

PRECIPITATION

Light rain will continue across the area this evening and tonight. With temperatures well above freezing, no frozen precipitation is expected this evening or early tonight.

By early Sunday morning as temperatures fall to around freezing, a changeover to a mix of light freezing rain, sleet or snow is expected around the I-30 corridor.

By late Sunday morning, the light wintry mix will work its way further south to the I-20 corridor. Most places south of I-20 will just continue to see a cold light rain/drizzle.

Drier air arriving with the colder temperatures is expected to end any frozen precipitation potential by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

HARD FREEZE WATCH

A Hard Freeze Watch has been issued for every parish and county in the ArkLaTex. This watch will likely be upgraded to a Hard Freeze Warning on Sunday. Temperatures will fall below freezing Sunday evening and will remain near or below freezing through midday.

Make sure to protect the 4 P's: People, pets, pipes and plants. Check on the elderly or people working outside regularly. It will be way too cold for pets to be outdoors.

Make sure pets have a warm place to stay and give them fresh food and water.

With overnight lows in the teens and twenties and afternoon highs in the low to mid-30s, exposed and unprotected pipes will likely burst.

Also, make sure to allow your faucets to drip. Finally, bring in any sensitive plants.

When the precipitation ends Sunday afternoon, we will have to turn our attention to the colder air, which is going to be a much bigger weather headline going to into the new year. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will either hold steady or drop through the 30s.

If you have New Year's Eve plans, you need to make sure to bundle up.

Most places will be below freezing by Sunday evening. Temperatures area wide could be in the upper 20s when we ring in the new year. However, wind chills will be in the teens.

Dangerous wind chills will be possible Monday morning. Wind chills could be below 10 degrees.

High temperatures on New Year's Day will struggle to climb much above freezing.

The coldest temperatures will come on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Widespread teens to around 20 degrees are expected for lows.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

Although significant wintry precipitation appears unlikely right now, the forecast can always change when it comes to snow and ice. Here's how you can stay up-to-date with the very latest forecast:

