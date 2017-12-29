Bitter cold and light wintry mix arrive to close out 2017

Some of the coldest weather in about 3-4 years is expected to settle into the ArkLaTex as 2018 begins. An arctic blast arriving on New Year's Eve will lead to falling temperatures and the possibly for a light wintry mix on the last day of 2017. The cold temperatures will have the biggest impact across the area. Any frozen precipitation should be very light and is not expected to accumulate or cause any significant travel issues at this time.

Here's a closer look at what we're expecting with this next round of frigid air.

PRECIPITATION

Ahead of the cold air Saturday some light rain rain or showers will develop. No frozen precipitation is expected through most of Saturday night.

By early Sunday morning as temperatures fall to around freezing, a changeover to a mix of light freezing rain, sleet or snow is expected around the I-30 corridor.

By 11am that light wintry mix settles southward to just north of the I-20 corridor.

Drier air arriving with the colder temperatures is expected to end any frozen precipitation potential by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

BITTERLY COLD AIR

Temperatures will be falling during the day on Sunday into Sunday night and will like drop into the upper teens and 20s by Monday morning. High temperatures on New Year's Day will struggle to climb much above freezing.

The coldest temperatures will come in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Widespread teens to around 20 degrees are expected for lows.

If you haven't prepared your outdoor or exposed pipes or faucets for the coming cold, you'll need to do that over the weekend as this is the type of cold that can lead to burst pipes.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

The wintry precipitation should be over in time for your New Year's Eve plans, but it's going to be cold. Temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday evening and with a north wind around 10 mph it will feel like it's way down in the upper teens to lows 20s!

STAY WEATHER AWARE

Although significant wintry precipitation appears unlikely right now, the forecast can always change when it comes to snow and ice. Here's how you can stay up-to-date with the very latest forecast:

