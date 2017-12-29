Deputies seek man accused of beating 2-year-old boy

Bossier deputies are looking for a man accused of beating a two-year-old boy on Thursday.

Tyries Leeanthony Bryant, 20, of Elm Grove, has a felony warrant for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile for causing harm to the boy.

The child and his mother were living at Bryant’s house since Christmas.

The mother told deputies she left the room to get dressed, and when she returned a few minutes later, her son was screaming.

She says he was also walking funny and appeared to be in pain.

The mother reports she saw Bryant put a belt down on the couch and notice marks on her son’s body.

Deputies say the boy had multiple bruising on his back, stomach and buttocks area, as well as cuts to his liver and groin.

The boy is receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Detectives say nobody else was home at the time.

Bryant stands 5’8” tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Deputies say he was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Hogan Road.

Bryant is also wanted on three other active Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants for domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of an access card.

Anyone with details about Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or BPSO at 318-965-2203.

