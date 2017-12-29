"Surviving the Terror" workshop to be held by BPSO

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has announced another training class on what to do in an "emergency and terrifying situation that may occur in public gatherings."

"Surviving the Terror" will be held from 6 p.m to 8 p.m on Jan. 9 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Drive. This is the thri

The class is free and open to everyone. There is no need to register for the class.

“We have received a wonderful response and feedback from our previous two training sessions, and we are looking forward to this next class,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington, in a news release. The training is all about helping folks be prepared…for the ‘what if?’ scenario.

The class will have information on ideas to protect yourself, family and friends during a possible emergency situation that could happen at a sporting event, church, a festival, or any public setting or event where people gather.

“The horrific shootings in Las Vegas in October and at the small church in south Texas in November are two grave reminders of the dangerous world we live in,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We realize we can’t stop all the tragedies that happen around us. But we don’t want folks living in fear, but rather they arm themselves with knowledge so that they are prepared.”

Topics include:

Understanding situational awareness

How to keep you and your family safe

Developing exit/evacuation plans

Communicating with your loved ones and friends in an emergency situation

Knowing when to RUN, HIDE, or FIGHT

Understanding concealed handgun issues

For more information, call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy at (318) 965-3525 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.