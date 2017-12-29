LA DOTD on standby to salt roads for wintry weather

The ArkLaTex is expecting the coldest weather this winter to hit over the weekend. And with it may come to a wintry mix that could make roads slick and dangerous. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

The ArkLaTex is expecting the coldest weather this winter to hit over the weekend.

And with it may come to a wintry mix that could make roads slick and dangerous.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) already has a plan just in case the roads get snowy or icy.

“The district has a snow and ice plan in place at all times and so that plan has already been put into motion even when there is a slight possibility of winter weather,” said DOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan. “Equipment such as the trucks and the salt spreaders have already been checked and inventory things like road closure, barricades and different traffic controls have been inventoried.”

DOTD has about a million pounds of salt on hand, and the trucks have already been checked.

Erin explains crews have been notified that they may have to go into shifts over the weekend to check various roadways and reporting back on those conditions.

“It may be necessary that we pre-treat roads that would mean treating them, bridges and overpasses, after precipitation has fallen and roadways are wet before it freezes, so the salt stays on the road and is effective,” said Buchanan.

But salt put on the roads during winter could be corrosive to vehicles.

"Break lines, muffler, brake systems themselves. All these systems could be corroded and by corroding that causing them to wear out fast," said Ashley's Automotive manager Rusty Heath.

He says the best way to prevent this is to rinse the salt off. Try to get underneath the car with a water hose or go to a carwash like Twin Cities car wash in Bossier where they wash underneath vehicles.

"These road salts are going to remain on the road for days and days after the weather is gone, so you'll want to do this periodically, about ever 10 days or so until the road salts are gone," said Heath.

The DOTD warns drivers that road closed barricades are there for a reason.

“It is there for a reason. It’s there for public safety. It’s because we’ve assessed the conditions of that roadway,” said Buchanan. “Please remember, it is illegal and truly unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade at any time.”

