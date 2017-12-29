Louisiana one of eight states dropping in population

Louisiana is one of eight states that saw a population drop from last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, between July 216 and July 2017. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

The new report shows the state’s population fell by over 1,800 people; about 27,000 relocated to other states.

The other states that have seen a loss in a population are Mississippi, West Virginia, Illinois, North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Texas is seeing major growth over the last year.

The state currently has over 28.3 million people, ranking it the 2nd highest populated state in the United State behind California.

Texas also ranks 7th in percentage growth from 2016 to 2017 with a 1.4 percent growth.

Idaho ranks the fastest growing state with 2.2 percent growth.

The U.S. population grew by 2.3 million people.

