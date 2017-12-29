Roads being pretreated for wintry weather in ETX

With the potential for some wintry precipitation impacting roadways in the ArkLaTex, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing some east and northeast Texas roads and bridges.

Crews use brine, a saltwater solution, to pretreat roads and bridges before freezing temperatures arrive.

TxDOT is giving drivers helpful safety tips while driving in the snow or ice:

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.

If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to be safe and sensible on the road if any wintry weather falls.

For information on road conditions in Texas, click here.

As for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, they say they have not started prepping roads yet but are ready just in case.

@La_DOTD is ready for any potential winter weather. You can track the Arctic air with our free KSLA News and Weather Apps. Get them here —> https://t.co/yq73rkgrOs pic.twitter.com/ccV06hCgLA — KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) December 29, 2017

Crews are on standby ready to be dispatched to pretreat bridges and overpasses.

