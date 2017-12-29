Roads being pretreated for wintry weather in ETX

With the potential for some wintry precipitation impacting roadways in the ArkLaTex, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing some east and northeast Texas roads and bridges.
Crews use brine, a saltwater solution, to pretreat roads and bridges before freezing temperatures arrive.
TxDOT is giving drivers helpful safety tips while driving in the snow or ice:
TxDOT is encouraging drivers to be safe and sensible on the road if any wintry weather falls.
For information on road conditions in Texas, click here.
As for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, they say they have not started prepping roads yet but are ready just in case.
@La_DOTD is ready for any potential winter weather. You can track the Arctic air with our free KSLA News and Weather Apps. Get them here —> https://t.co/yq73rkgrOs pic.twitter.com/ccV06hCgLA— KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) December 29, 2017
Crews are on standby ready to be dispatched to pretreat bridges and overpasses.
