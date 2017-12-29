Shreveport farmer is living up to his name, 'The Green Man'

There are several traditions for New Year's Day dinner that some say will bring good luck and good fortune.

Many people, especially in the south, cook black-eyed peas, cornbread, and greens.

There's a Shreveport farmer who really lives up to his name.

"Some people call me 'The Green Man,'" said Jimmy Green who has two acres of full of greens in Bossier City.

Mr. Green says mustard greens are his best seller, but he has plenty of others.

"Turnip greens here and as far as you can look. I have cabbage and collard greens just in time for the holiday," said Green.

To reserve your cabbage or greens, you'll need to call Mr. Green at 318-470-4969 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.